3 new coronavirus cases, 67 people tested in past 24 hours

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, fills out paperwork after testing a patient for coronavirus at the Centura COVID-19 drive-up community testing clinic located at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on Tuesday. COVID-19 tests are available seven days a week to any community member experiencing known COVID-19 symptoms.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Summit County’s COVID-19 case data was updated Wednesday to show an additional 67 people tested for the novel coronavirus since Tuesday along with three new cases and one new hospitalization. Coronavirus-related deaths in the county remain at two. In total, there have been 615 people tested. There are currently 69 pending tests.

The number of people tested has nearly doubled since last week when there was a total of 265 people tested as of April 21, which was the first day Vail Health began testing in Summit County. With Vail Health setting up clinics around the county and Centura Health now offering daily testing to anyone who is symptomatic, testing has greatly expanded.

There continues to be more positive cases among men than women, with men making up 64% of Summit County’s positive cases. The Hispanic community also is hit harder by the virus with 55% of total cases.