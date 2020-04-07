3 new coronavirus cases bring Summit County total to 61
DILLON — Summit County public health officials reported three additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday for a total of 61 cases. Five additional tests have been administered since Monday, and there are 22 pending tests, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage. More than 100 tests have come back negative.
About 60% of the cases are male, and the age group with the highest infection rate is 30-39 at 20%. The next highest age group is 50-59 at 18%. Since Summit County saw its first confirmed case March 5, there have 32 hospitalizations and zero deaths, according to the site.
Public health officials continue to emphasize that the spread of the virus in Summit County is much greater than the numbers reflect because of a lack of testing. Currently, testing is open only to symptomatic health care professionals and first responders as well as patients with moderate to severe symptoms. A doctor’s note is required to be tested.
Those who cannot be tested but have symptoms of respiratory illness — including cough, fever, headache, muscle ache, shortness of breath and sore throat — are asked to enter their symptoms in the Summit County Symptom Tracker, which had 1,378 responses as of Tuesday afternoon.
