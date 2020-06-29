3 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend

Summit County reported an additional three cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total case count in Summit County to 276 based on reports from the county’s coronavirus webpage. More than 100 people tested negative Saturday and Sunday.

Since the first case of the virus was confirmed in early March, 2,120 have been tested. Of those, 51 are pending, 227 have returned positive and 1,783 have returned negative, up 107 from Friday’s report. The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 48, and the county has reported two deaths attributed to the virus.

People experiencing any range of symptoms and those who have been exposed to the virus can be tested. Centura offers testing at its Centers for Occupational Medicine and through the county’s mobile testing program. To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.