3 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend

COVID19 testing is available in Silverthorne, as pictured at a mobile testing clinic on Tuesday, April 21.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Three cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported since Friday, bringing the total positive case count to 192, according to the Summit County coronavirus webpage.

There have been a total of 1,161 people tested in the county, up 35 from Friday. There are 39 tests pending. No additional hospitalizations or deaths have been reported.

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell — can be tested for the virus at Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Silverthorne or through Vail Health’s mobile testing program. To schedule an appointment with Centura’s daily testing clinic, call 970-668-5584. To schedule an appointment with Vail Health, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.