3 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

Coronavirus testing is available daily, as pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archive

Summit County reported three new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the most recent update to the county’s case data webpage.

The total number of positive cases in the county is now at 349. A total of 3,140 tests have been administered so far, an increase of 40 from the last report Friday, Aug. 21.

Centura Health continues to provide community testing through its daily clinic at the Vista Professional Building on School Road in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program.

The daily clinic is available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. The mobile clinic offers walk-in testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.