3 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend
Summit County reported three new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the most recent update to the county’s case data webpage.
The total number of positive cases in the county is now at 349. A total of 3,140 tests have been administered so far, an increase of 40 from the last report Friday, Aug. 21.
Centura Health continues to provide community testing through its daily clinic at the Vista Professional Building on School Road in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program.
The daily clinic is available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. The mobile clinic offers walk-in testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center
- Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West
To schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User