3 people arrested on 1st-degree murder charges in connection to death of 26-year-old Steamboat man

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Law enforcement officials have arrested three people in connection with the death of 26-year-old Elliot Stahl of Steamboat Springs.

Skyla M. Piccolo-Labbs

Skyla M. Piccolo-Labbs, 23, William C. Ellifritz, 26, and Brooke L. Forquer, 21, all from Craig, were arrested on one count each of first-degree murder and booked into the Routt County Jail around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins said the three individuals were arrested without incident. Because the case is still under investigation, Wiggins said he was not able to share more detailed information about Stahl’s death or the motive behind it.

“Right now, we got the information we needed to make the arrest, and we are pretty confident all three were participants in it (Stahl’s murder),” Wiggins said. “We’re in the process of processing evidence and acquiring search warrants.”

William C. Ellifritz

“The pathologist has not released his report, so it’s premature to release manner of death at this point,” Wiggins added.

Stahl’s body was discovered Monday, Oct. 14, by a fishermen in the Routt County National Forest off of Forest Service Road 900, which is the road that leads to Stillwater Reservoir in the Flat Tops. There was a substantial amount of blood found on Stahl’s body and clothing.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office ruled Stahl’s death a homicide on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Brooke L. Forquer

Stahl was last seen alive at a gas station in Craig at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

Wiggins said Saturday night’s arrests were the result of several law enforcement agencies working together around the clock.

“This was about turning over every rock and following every lead we had, and things just started to come together,” Wiggins said. “This is the result of very good, thorough police work. We had a lot of help.”

The Sheriff’s Office had assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, the Steamboat Springs Police Department, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and the Craig Police Department.

The three suspects were arrested in Craig, transported to the Moffat County Public Safety Center and then taken to the Routt County Jail. They are being held without bond.

Wiggins was not able to offer much information about Piccolo-Labbs, Ellifritz and Forquer. He did say that Ellifritz had been “in and out of jail quite a bit.”

“At this point, we don’t expect additional arrests,” Wiggins said.

