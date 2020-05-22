3 positive cases of coronavirus reported Friday

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, fills out paperwork after testing a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up community testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on April 28. Tests are available seven days a week to any community member experiencing known COVID-19 symptoms.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported three more positive cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The county has reported a total of 206 positive cases of the virus since March 5. The number of positive cases includes people who have tested positive and people who are presumed to have the virus based on their contacts with those who have tested positive and the symptoms they are showing.

A total of 1,222 people have been tested in the county, with 965 negative, 170 positive and 41 pending results. One additional person has been hospitalized with the virus since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of hospitalizations since March 5 to 45. The total number of fatalities due to the virus remains at one.

People who are experiencing symptoms of the virus — cough, fever, muscle aches, headache, chills and sore throat — can be tested at either Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine or Vail Health’s mobile testing clinic. To receive a testing order and book an appointment for Centura’s daily clinic, call 970-668-5584. To schedule an appointment for Vail Health’s clinic, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.