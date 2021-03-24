3 Summit boys basketball captains named first team all-league

Summit senior captain Hector Diaz scores on his second free throw after a foul by Battle Mountain's Jose Hernandez in the fourth quarter Feb. 25 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

The Summit High School varsity boys basketball team’s three captains were selected as first team all-conference players by 4A Western Slope League coaches.

Senior point guard Hector Diaz, senior wing Tyler Nakos and senior forward Cam Kalaf were named to the first team, while fellow senior big man Andrew Duxbury was an honorable mention selection.

“Our leadership this year was outstanding, and it was an honor to have these guys recognized by the other coaches in our league,” Tigers head coach Jordan Buller said.

Kalaf said that winning first team all-conference in back-to-back seasons for football and basketball was an honor for him, as is sharing the basketball honor with his teammates. Diaz said the honor this year meant a lot to him. He was driven in the past summer to achieve the selection after he was snubbed from the all-star team last year. Nakos said although individual awards are great, he’s more happy with how the team finished.

“It’s about the amount of wins we got and making the tournament as one of the best seeds we’ve had,” said Nakos, who finished the season with 27 points in a state tournament loss at Golden for the 9-6 Tigers. “To do what we did with the (COVID-19) time restraint is pretty amazing. I’m very proud of it.”

Other Tigers winter sports athletes to be named to all-star teams include wrestlers Gio Marquez and Sylas Marsteller named to all-conference. And from the girls basketball team, sophomore post player Autum Rivera was named first team all-conference, while senior captain point guard Karen Barrios and junior guard Emily Koetteritz were named as honorable mentions.