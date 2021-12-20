3 Summit County nonprofits receive grants from The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust

The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust, the family trust of Vail Resorts’ Executive Chairperson Rob Katz, recently awarded $2.3 million in behavioral health grants. The money went to organizations in nine of the mountain communities where Vail Resorts operates.

In Summit County, Building Hope Summit County received $196,000, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center got $175,000, and the Summit Community Care Clinic was given $90,500. The money will be used to provide scholarships for therapy, expand access to behavioral health service for Latino men, support behavioral health care integration and more.