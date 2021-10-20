3 Summit County ski areas rank among top 40 resorts in the US

Three Summit County ski areas have been named among the top 40 U.S. ski resorts in the Condé Nest Readers’ Choice Awards.

Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine that asks readers to name the best resorts, hotels and spas nationally and internationally.

This year, Keystone Resort, Copper Mountain Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort all ranked within the top 25 best resorts in the U.S. in results that were released Oct. 5.

Keystone ranked 15th, Copper ranked 22nd and Breckenridge came in at 25th.

Nine other Colorado ski resorts graced the list with four being ranked within the top 10: Aspen Highlands ranked third, Beaver Creek ranked fourth, Vail Mountain ranked sixth and Crested Butte Resort placed seventh.

Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, took home the honor of being the top ski resort in the U.S.

In Summit County, Breckenridge will open Nov. 12, and Copper will open Nov. 22. Keystone has yet to announce an opening day.