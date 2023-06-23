3 Team Summit athletes invited to attend Junior World Championships in New Zealand
On Friday morning, Team Summit announced the three park and pipe athletes have been invited to attend the Junior World Championships in Cardrona, New Zealand, at the end of the summer.
Evan Wischmeyer, Alex Thisted and Kaitlyn Reital are each expecting to show their skills on the world stage.
Wischmeyer will be attending and competing at the Junior World Championships in freeski halfpipe. In his seventh season with Team Summit, Wischmeyer is a strong halfpipe competitor who likes to show his versatility in slopestyle and rail jam competitions. He will be making his junior worlds debut in New Zealand.
Also making her debut at junior worlds, Reital will compete in the women’s freeski halfpipe. Hailing from Park City, Reital dedicates a portion of the year to training at Copper Mountain Resort with Team Summit as she works to make her dream of being an accomplished freeskier a reality.
Making her second junior worlds team, Thisted will round out the list of invitees with her expertise in both freeski big air and slopestyle competitions. Thisted will compete in both the women’s freeski big air and slopestyle competitions at junior worlds.
The 2023 Junior World Championships will take place from Aug. 24 to Sep. 8.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.