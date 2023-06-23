3 Team Summit athletes invited to attend Junior World Championships in New Zealand

Team Summit's Evan Wischmeyer floats in the air while competing at Copper Mountain Resort for United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association Nationals. Wischmeyer recently was invited to his first Junior World Championship which will compete in New Zealand later this summer.

Jenny Wischmeyer/Courtesy photo

On Friday morning, Team Summit announced the three park and pipe athletes have been invited to attend the Junior World Championships in Cardrona, New Zealand, at the end of the summer.

Evan Wischmeyer, Alex Thisted and Kaitlyn Reital are each expecting to show their skills on the world stage.

Wischmeyer will be attending and competing at the Junior World Championships in freeski halfpipe. In his seventh season with Team Summit, Wischmeyer is a strong halfpipe competitor who likes to show his versatility in slopestyle and rail jam competitions. He will be making his junior worlds debut in New Zealand.

Also making her debut at junior worlds, Reital will compete in the women’s freeski halfpipe. Hailing from Park City, Reital dedicates a portion of the year to training at Copper Mountain Resort with Team Summit as she works to make her dream of being an accomplished freeskier a reality.

Making her second junior worlds team, Thisted will round out the list of invitees with her expertise in both freeski big air and slopestyle competitions. Thisted will compete in both the women’s freeski big air and slopestyle competitions at junior worlds.

The 2023 Junior World Championships will take place from Aug. 24 to Sep. 8.