3 Tigers qualify for state swim meet at Mustang Invitational

The Tigers swim and dive team continues to qualify swimmers to the Colorado State Swim and Dive meet, which will take place Feb. 11-12.

This past weekend at the Mustang Invitational at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, three Tigers swimmers qualified for the meet while competing against formidable competition from across the state of Colorado.

Senior Abby Anderson was the first to make her mark in the pool as she competed in the 100-yard freestyle race. Anderson got out of the starting blocks hot, splitting 29.51 seconds on her first lap in the pool.

Anderson brought it home, finishing the next lap in 31.30 seconds to finish the race in 1 minute, 0.81 seconds and qualify for state. Anderson placed 28th out of 166 100-yard freestyle swimmers.

Junior Allison Koonce qualified in the 100-yard breaststroke by swimming to a 1:20.19 finish with her fastest split of 37.76 coming from the first 50 yards of the race.

Koonce finished 25th out of 95 girls entered in the race.

Ashley Leidal also competed in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in front of teammate Koonce to complete the race in 1:18.99 to finish in 18th place.

Leidal, who is a sophomore, doubled back to compete in the 200-yard individual medley. In that competition, Leidal placed 16th, posting a time of 2:29.10 to qualify for her second state event of the weekend.

Stephanie Horvath represented the Tigers on the diving board, scoring 260.80 points to place 20th out of 42 divers.

Due to the performances from the Tigers’ individual swimmers, divers and the relay teams, Summit placed 15th out of 19 teams, scoring 71.5 points.

The Tigers next host a dual meet against Conifer on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Summit High School.