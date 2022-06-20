30 minute closures expected for Vail Pass as rock blasting begins on I-70
Vail Daily
The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor partner Kiewit Construction Inc. are set to begin rock blasting this week on the Vail Pass portion of Interstate 70.
The work will require up to 30-minute evening traffic holds starting Monday, from 6-8 p.m.
The work is part of the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes Project, a five-year, nine-figure effort which got underway in 2021. The project is designed to improve safety and operations in both directions of the highway on West Vail Pass.
The project includes a range of improvements, addressing steep grades and tight curves and adding another lane to the interstate.
“Rock blasting work is necessary to construct two miles of the new Vail Pass Recreation Trail on the west side of Vail Pass, between Mile Points 185 and 187,” CDOT said on Monday.
