327 arrested during Thanksgiving DUI enforcement

A total of 327 individuals were arrested for impaired driving during the Thanksgiving DUI enforcement period last month, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

More than 100 law enforcement agencies around the state participated in the enforcement period from Nov. 20-30. The 327 arrests represents a significant decrease from the 430 arrests made during the same period last year.

“Appreciating the dangers of drinking and driving is not rocket science,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said in a news release. “Nevertheless, too many people continue to operate their vehicles while intoxicated or high. We hope the message is sobering for each impaired driver removed from the roads this past enforcement period. You never have to drive impaired; there are options.”

The Colorado Springs Police Department (37 arrests), Denver Police Department (27) and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (27) recorded the highest number of arrests. The local Colorado State Patrol troop based in Frisco made eight arrests during the period.

CDOT’s The Heat is On campaign runs throughout the year with 16 high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered around national holidays and large public events. The holiday DUI enforcement period is active through Monday, Dec. 14. The New Year’s Eve enforcement period will begin later this month.