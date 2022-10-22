365Health to offer free and affordable health screenings at health fair on Nov. 6

Formerly known as 9Health Fair, 365Health will be hosting a health fair on Nov. 6 in Frisco.

365Health is a nonprofit that helps to provide affordable and accessible health options.

Operating at over 25 locations across Colorado, the 365Health fair will be coming to Frisco on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summit Middle School.

At the fair, medical professionals will be present to assist folks in having access to free and low-cost health screenings on-site. Participants can do a walk-up appointment or make an appointment online. No doctor’s visit or insurance is needed.

Screenings include blood chemistry screening, blood count screening, blood type, hemoglobin A1c screening, high sensitivity CRP, medical registration educator, prostate specific antigen, testosterone, vitamin B12 and vitamin D25 screening.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers will be wearing masks and participants are encouraged to also wear masks, according to the news release.

Those interested in volunteering can fill out forms via the Summit County Health Fair at SMS webpage. Visit 365Health.org for more information.

Summit Middle School is located at 158 School Road in Frisco.