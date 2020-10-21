37th annual Wine in the Pines set for virtual event on Saturday, Oct. 24
Community members near and far are being invited to participate in a virtual Wine in the Pines event starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
The two-hour event will feature chef Kevin Simley from Keystone Ranch who will be guiding participants through creating a meal in real time. During the demonstration, the hosts will discuss wine and listeners will be entertained by comedian Josh Blue. There is no cost to attend.
Participants who sign up for the event will be provided a chef-created shopping list, recommended wine pairings and a link to access the livestream.
In addition to the live event, there is an online auction with proceeds going to assist Ability Connection Colorado in its efforts to improve the lives of people with disabilities. The auction is live and will continue until the end of the event at 7 p.m. Saturday.
People interested in participating in the live event or auction can visit AbilityConnectionColorado.org/special-events/wine-in-the-pines to sign up for the event or access the auction website.
