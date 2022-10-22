3rd annual community coat drive scheduled for last week of October

Summit County’s third annual coat drive will be held for three days during the last week of October.

From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 24 to Wednesday, Oct. 26, donations of adult and children’s winter coats will be accepted at either NestSeeker’s Real Estate office in Breckenridge or at Title Company of the Rockies in Frisco.

All coat donations go to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, where they will be collected and distributed throughout the fall and winter seasons.

NestSeeker’s Real Estate office is located at 210 N. Main St. in Breckenridge, and Title Company of the Rockies is located 720 N. Summit Boulevard, Suite 103, in Frisco.