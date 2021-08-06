3rd annual Playhouse Project will raise money for Habitat for Humanity to address housing issues

A playhouse is moved into position at the Dillon Marina Park on Thursday morning, Aug. 5. The installation is part of the annual Playhouse Project, a monthlong public art exhibit featuring unique playhouses designed and built by local construction companies.

Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography

The time has come once again for the annual Playhouse Project in Dillon. Located at Marina Park, 306 W. Lodgepole St., the art exhibit and fundraiser is made up of three locally designed and built playhouses that opened to public play at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

The initiative is hosted by the town of Dillon, presented by the Summit Association of Realtors and produced by the Summit Daily News. Supporting sponsors include Omni Real Estate, iFurnish and Alpine Bank. This year’s builders are Travis Construction, Rockridge Building Co. and MW Golden Constructors.

While the number of playhouses is smaller than last year, the social distancing restrictions have been removed.

“Last year we barricaded them off and left them barricaded because of COVID-19,” Summit Daily News Publish Meg Boyer said. “This year we’re excited to have them be open again to kids playing. People can vote on their favorite one, but what we’re really hoping for is people to bid to own them.”

Voters will be entered to win a prize package from the town of Dillon. Past online auction winners include organizations such as Copper Mountain Resort, and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center was a beneficiary in 2019. Roughly $10,000 was raised in the auctions each previous year, and Boyer said they hope to surpass that if possible.

All proceeds go toward Summit Habitat for Humanity this year to support its mission in addressing housing needs. The Summit Association of Realtors will match money raised by the auction, up to $12,000, to donate to Habitat for Humanity.

“Our association is community-driven,” association board President Courtney Peroutka said. “We believe it is crucial to contribute back to the communities we live in by raising money, donating resources, volunteering and supporting local businesses. We are thrilled for the opportunity to be able to help raise money for Habitat for Humanity, as they play such an important role in our community.”

The playhouses will be delivered free of charge if an auction winner is located in Summit County. Towing is sponsored by Ski Country Auto Repair and Towing.

The playhouses are on display through Sept. 6, and the auction and voting open Aug. 20 before closing Sept. 6. Visit PlayhouseProjects.org to vote, bid and for more information.