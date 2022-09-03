3rd graders now eligible for Colorado Ski Country USA’s ski passport program

Colorado Ski Country USA recently announced it will be expanding its ski passport program to include third grade students. The ski passport program is now available to third through sixth graders and gives passholders four days at each of the 20 participating Colorado ski areas.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Colorado Ski Country USA announced that it will be expanding its kids ski passport program for the 2022-23 ski season to now include third grade students.

The newly expanded kids ski passport program will be available to third through sixth graders for $59 each. The passport program gives passholders four days each at 20 participating resorts around the state for a potential of 80 days on the snow.

Some of the participating resorts for the 2022-23 winter season include Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Copper Mountain Resort, Loveland Ski Area, Cooper Ski Area near Leadville, Steamboat Ski Resort, Howelsen Hill in Steamboat, Eldora Mountain Resort near Boulder, Granby Ranch in Grand County, Winter Park Resort and Aspen Snowmass.

Blackout dates at all participating ski areas include dates around Thanksgiving, Christmas, Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend and Presidents Day weekend.

To purchase a kid’s ski passport pass visit, ColoradoSki.com.