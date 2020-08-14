3rd Solidarity Talk to be held Sunday at Dillon Amphitheater | SummitDaily.com
3rd Solidarity Talk to be held Sunday at Dillon Amphitheater

Joe Howdyshell speaks at the second monthly Solidarity Talk on July 19 to discuss labels and stereotypes.
The third monthly Solidarity Talk will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 at Dillon Amphitheater. The theme for the third event is Collective Consciousness, which follows the second Solidarity Talk’s theme of Clarity for Misconceptions.” Event host Alexandria Carns said in a Facebook message that the talk will feature local organizations that are “already doing the work in Summit County for greater good.” 

