3rd Solidarity Talk to be held Sunday at Dillon Amphitheater
The third monthly Solidarity Talk will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 at Dillon Amphitheater. The theme for the third event is Collective Consciousness, which follows the second Solidarity Talk’s theme of Clarity for Misconceptions.” Event host Alexandria Carns said in a Facebook message that the talk will feature local organizations that are “already doing the work in Summit County for greater good.”
