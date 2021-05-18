4-H, AmeriCorps offer after-school programs
Summit County 4-H and AmeriCorps are offering free after-school STEM activities in Silverthorne.
The activities happen from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the Summit County Library’s north branch in Silverthorne, 651 Center Circle. The activities are for children ages 8-18 and run through May 28.
Register for the science, technology, engineering and math activities by emailing kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov or calling 970-485-9074.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.