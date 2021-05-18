4-H, AmeriCorps offer after-school programs

Summit County 4-H and AmeriCorps are offering free after-school STEM activities in Silverthorne.

The activities happen from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the Summit County Library’s north branch in Silverthorne, 651 Center Circle. The activities are for children ages 8-18 and run through May 28.

Register for the science, technology, engineering and math activities by emailing kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov or calling 970-485-9074.