4-H programs start Tuesday for summer 2022
The summer programs of the Summit County 4-H club start Tuesday, May 31. Available activities for kids include gardening, ukulele, knitting, archery, mountain biking, fly fishing and more.
For shooting sports, a safety meeting is required and will be held at 6 p.m Tuesday at the County Commons, 37 Peak One Drive, Frisco.
Visit SummitCountyCo.gov/4-H to enroll and email kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov with any questions and to RSVP to save a spot.
Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.
