4-H programs start Tuesday for summer 2022

The summer programs of the Summit County 4-H club start Tuesday, May 31. Available activities for kids include gardening, ukulele, knitting, archery, mountain biking, fly fishing and more.

For shooting sports, a safety meeting is required and will be held at 6 p.m Tuesday at the County Commons, 37 Peak One Drive, Frisco.

Visit SummitCountyCo.gov/4-H to enroll and email kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov with any questions and to RSVP to save a spot.

