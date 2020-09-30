4-H seeking candidate for STEM AmeriCorp Member

The Summit County 4-H Council Club is in need of a candidate to lead 4-H STEM programs at Dillon Valley Elementary, according to a news release.

The programs will be in-person and virtual before and after school beginning in October and lasting through July. The position can be half-time or quarter-time beginning with orientation Oct. 11-12.

For more information, email kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov or visit SummitCountyCo.gov/4-h.