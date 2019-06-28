4-H to host safety meeting ahead of six-week rifle class

FRISCO — A safety meeting for the Summit County 4-H Rifle.22 program is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the County Commons in Frisco.

The six-week rifle program is led by a certified state 4-H shooting sports instructor and teaches safety, respect, responsibility, commitment, decision-making and leadership skills, according to a news release.

Participants must be at least 8 years old and have completed the safety meeting or a hunter education course.

The program is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays from July 9 to Aug. 13 at the Summit County Shooting Range, 639 C.R. 66 in Keystone.

Register by contacting kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov or 970-668-4142.