4 new cases of coronavirus reported over the workweek
Summit County reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus and 143 negative tests over the workweek, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
The total number of cases in the county is now at 313. Of those cases, 65 are considered probable. Of the 2,982 tests performed in the county, 248 have returned positive, 127 are pending and 2,518 have returned negative.
Testing continues to be available for anyone who has been exposed to the virus or is experiencing symptoms. Centura Health provides testing through its daily clinic at the Centers for Occupational Medicine on School Road in Frisco and through the county’s staged mobile testing program.
The daily clinic is open for appointments from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. The mobile clinic is open to walk-ins or appointments at the following locations:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West
To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.
