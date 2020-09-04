4 new cases of coronavirus reported this week

Taylor Griffith, a paramedic for Stadium Medical, tests a patient for coronavirus at a mobile testing site in Dillon Valley on April 29.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Summit Daily archives

Summit County reported four additional cases of the novel coronavirus this week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases in the county is now at 365. The total number of hospitalizations remains at 28, and no new deaths have been reported. A total of 3,219 tests have been administered in the county, up 54 from last week.

At a board of health meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1, county officials explained why the county does not report visitor data. While Centura Health is able to track out-of-county tests, which only include people who have been tested in Summit County and at Centura, the county does not have access to visitor data.

“The idea that we’re just deciding not to include that data is not exactly accurate,” Assistant County Manager Sarah Vaine said at the meeting. “Particularly when you have tens of thousands of visitors coming in, we just don’t have access to the data to know who has come in and whether it’s positive.”

Centura continues to provide testing at its daily clinic in the Vista Professional Building on School Road in Frisco. The health system also provides testing through the county’s mobile testing program.

Because of the Labor Day holiday, Centura will not be testing at its clinic on Monday, Sept. 7, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said. Testing is normally available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.

Wineland said people who are experiencing severe symptoms of the virus should go to the emergency room where they will be able to be tested. Vail Health also will be providing testing at its clinic in Avon on Monday, she said.