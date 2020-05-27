4 new cases of coronavirus reported Wednesday

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, tests a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up community testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on April 28.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of positive cases is now at 225, including those who have tested positive and those who are presumed positive because they are epidemiologically linked to a positive case. A total of 1,313 patients have been tested for the virus, 57 more than was reported Tuesday.

The county also reported 60 additional negative test results Wednesday along with the four positive cases. Of the 1,313 tests, 184 have returned positive, 1,061 have returned negative and 17 are pending.

The total number of deaths due to the virus remains at one and there have been 48 hospitalizations associated with the virus since March 5.

People who are experiencing symptoms can be tested at either the daily testing clinic at Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine or through Vail Health’s mobile clinic. To schedule an appointment at the daily testing clinic, call 970-819-5584. Appointments for Vail Health’s clinic can be made by emailing summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.