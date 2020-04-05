4 new cases of novel coronavirus, 54 total in Summit County

Physician's assistant Stephanie Kuenn is pictured in personal protective gear before seeing potential COVID-19 patients at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on March 30, 2020.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Four cases of the novel coronavirus have been added to the Summit County total. The county’s webpage reporting COVID-19 data was updated with the additional four cases at 11 a.m. Sunday, bringing the total case count in Summit County to 54.

Health officials in Summit County have now tested 159 people. Fifty-four tests have come back positive, 85 have been negative and there are currently 36 pending tests. The county has reported that the total number of tests will not add up to 159 because some residents are being tested outside the county. Thirty-one hospitalizations were reported in the county’s update, up one since Saturday’s report.

The county is also reporting case demographics by breaking the positive cases down by age and gender. So far, patients ages 50-59 make up 19% of positive cases while ages 20-29 and 30-39 each make up 17% of cases, according to the report.

The county has continuously stressed that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 does not represent the actual spread of the virus in the community as testing is being prioritized for first responders, health care providers and those who are “moderately or severely ill.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We have reason to believe that the number of individuals with COVID-19 is much higher,” the county webpage states.

To attempt to track the spread of the virus despite limited testing capabilities, the county has put out a symptom tracker online. Anyone in the county who has experienced since March 1 symptoms of respiratory illness or other COVID-19 symptoms — cough, fever, sore throat, headache, muscle aches and shortness of breath — is asked to document this in the symptom tracker. As of Sunday afternoon, the symptom tracker had 1,309 responses.