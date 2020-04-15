4 new coronavirus cases reported as 9 additional tests are sent to the lab

Physician's assistant Stephanie Kuenn is pictured in personal protective gear before seeing potential COVID-19 patients at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on March 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Four new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Wednesday, according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage. The number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 36, and there have been no additional fatalities since the death of a Silverthorne man was reported over the weekend.

The four new cases bring the total of confirmed cases to 82. Nine additional people have been tested for the coronavirus since Tuesday.

The age groups of 30-39 and 50-59 carry the most coronavirus patients, making up 20% each — a total of 40% — of all confirmed cases. There is a slightly higher frequency of infected men than women, as men make up 62% of coronavirus patients in Summit County while women make up 38% of patients.

Testing capabilities have been expanded in Summit County to include moderately ill patients in addition to severely ill patients. Those with mild symptoms are not being tested and are encouraged to record their symptoms in the Summit County Symptom Tracker so that more information can be gathered about the spread of the virus.