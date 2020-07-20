4 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend

Coronavirus testing is available in Summit County as pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend along with 181 negative tests, according to a Monday update on the county’s case data webpage.

The new positive cases bring the county’s total to 317. A total of 3,057 people have been tested, of which 250 have tested positive and 2,699 have tested negative. There are currently 108 pending tests.

Testing is ongoing for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or has been exposed to COVID-19. Centura Health provides daily testing at the Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco along with the mobile testing program.

Testing is available at the Frisco clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. The mobile clinic offers same-day, walk-in testing three days a week at the following locations:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.