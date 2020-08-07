4 new coronavirus cases reported over the workweek

Taylor Griffith, a paramedic for Stadium Medical, tests a patient for coronavirus at a mobile testing site in Dillon Valley on April 29. The Summit County Public Health Department has increased the amount of available testing throughout the county.

FRISCO — Four new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported over the workweek, according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.

The webpage now reports 327 total cases among residents in the county. The total number of hospitalizations remains at 29 and deaths due to the virus remains at two.

This week, the number of cases per 100,000 fell below 50, the threshold for the protect-our-neighbor phase of reopening. Currently the county is meeting all of the metrics for the Protect Our Neighbors phase, although that is subject to change at any time.

Testing continues to be available daily through Centura Health at the Summit Vista Professional Building in Frisco. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays.

People can also get tested through the county’s mobile testing program, which Centura runs as well.

The mobile clinic offers walk-in testing at the following locations:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.