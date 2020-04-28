4 people test positive for Coronavirus Tuesday

Jake Mogerman, an emergency medical technician at Vail Health's cardiovascular clinic, walks outside to test a patient for the new coronavirus at a drive-up location at Howard Head Sports Medicine in Silverthorne on April 21.

Four more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.

With expanded testing in the county, the number of tests administered each day rises. A total of 548 people have been tested, 28 more than Monday. Of those, 19 are pending.

Testing is now available to anyone experiencing symptoms, which include headache, fever, muscle aches, cough or sore throat. Appointments can be booked at either Centura’s Center for Occupational Medicine in Frisco or Vail Health’s Howard Head Sports Medicine clinic in Silverthorne.

To book an appointment at Centura’s daily clinic, people must first receive a testing order, which can be obtained by calling 970-668-5584. Appointments can be made at Vail Health’s clinic — which operates Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays — by emailing summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.

The Summit Community Care Clinic and Stadium Medical mobile unit also continue to conduct tests for the novel coronavirus.