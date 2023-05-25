4 Summit girls basketball players earn all-conference honors

Paola Arredondo, left, Autumn Rivera, Brina Babich, Kelley Duffy and Joselin Roque Lopez pose for a photo in the Summit High School gym.

Toby Babich/Courtesy photo

Following a successful winter basketball season, the 4A Western Slope league announced the players on this year’s all-conference girls basketball team. The list includes four Summit High School girls basketball players Autumn Rivera, Brina Babich, Paola Arredondo and Joselin Roque Lopez.

All four players were were fundamental in getting the team back to the 4A state basketball playoffs and hosting a home playoff game against The Classical Academy.

Rivera, Babich and Arredondo all made first team all-conference while Roque Lopez made the honorable mention all-conference team. All four players are seniors and will graduate from Summit High School on Saturday, May 27.

Rivera will attend the University of Chicago, Babich will go to the University of Colorado-Boulder, Arredondo will attend Dartmouth College as a member of the women’s rugby program and Roque Lopez will spend the next four years at Lindenwood University to play women’s rugby.