4 Summit grads to compete at NCAA cross-country championships this weekend

Ella Hagen competes at the NCAA Mountain Region race in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

Mike Hagen/Courtesy photo

There is no bigger stage in collegiate running than the national championship meet that caps the season.

​Whether it’s cross-country or track and field, the event offers athletes the chance to compete at the highest level of the sport. This weekend, several Summit distance runners will toe the line at the Division I and Division II cross-country national meets.

Leading the charge for the group of runners will be Summit High School class of 2025 graduate Ella Hagen and class of 2023 graduate Dom Remeikis. The two standout runners will be making their debut at the 2025 NCAA Division I Cross-Country Championships in Columbia, Missouri.

Hagen and Remeikis have both had standout seasons for their respective teams. Hagen specifically has become a mainstay for the University of Colorado over the course of the fall season.

After concluding her time as a Tiger last spring, Hagen began her collegiate career by winning the Wyoming Invite on Aug. 30. With several of her former teammates, friends and family in attendance, Hagen ran with confidence in her fitness, leading to her crossing the finish line as the champion of the 5-kilometer race in a time of 17 minutes, 54.5 seconds.

Hagen then raced about a month later at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, on Sept. 26. Serving as a preview for the national meet later in the season, Hagen competed against some of the best runners in the nation for her first 6-kilometer race.

Hagen finished the race in a time of 21:00.5 to take 119th overall.

Ella Hagen poses for a photo after she verbally committed to the University of Colorado in Boulder. Hagen will be a member of the Colorado Buffaloes’ cross-country and track and field teams once she graduates from Summit High School this spring. Ella Hagen/Courtesy photo

Not completely satisfied with how she raced in Missouri, Hagen returned to Boulder where she logged miles and crushed crucial workouts. The training block allowed Hagen to line up for the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, on Oct. 17, ready to outdo her performance from Missouri.

Hagen did just that in Wisconsin, clocking a time of 21:14.4 to take 113th overall. Although the time was slower than what she ran in Missouri, Hagen as a whole competed much better among a stacked field of competitors.

The Wisconsin race was the push Hagen needed to have a huge day at the ensuing championship meets that were scheduled over the final month of the season. At the Big 12 Championships in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 31, Hagen managed to place within the top 50 at the conference meet, taking 42nd in a time of 20:57.2.

The placement was enough for Hagen to rank seventh overall on the team and secure her spot on the team competing at the NCAA Mountain Region meet at the University of Utah on Friday, Nov. 14.

Now equipped with the patience, strength and determination it takes to place highly in a competitive college race, Hagen had perhaps her best race of the season at the Mountain Region Cross-Country Championships.

With a trip to her first national meet on the line, Hagen rolled to a time of 21:13.8 to take 28th overall. The performance was enough for Hagen to place fifth overall on the team, helping boost the Colorado Buffaloes’ placement in the team race standings.

Colorado narrowly missed an automatic qualifying spot by finishing fourth at regionals, but still earned an at-large bid.

Summit senior Ella Hagen smiles during the 4A Region 1 cross-country meet in Golden on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Hagen won her third-straight individual title while the Tigers won the team races for the first time in school history. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Now in his junior year at the Air Force Academy, Remeikis put together one of his best collegiate cross-country seasons to date. After only racing in Colorado-based meets during his freshman year, Remeikis saw a major jump in terms of performance during his sophomore campaign last fall.

The experience Remeikis gained last season has served him greatly this cross-country season. Remeikis opened the season at the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 26, where he was able to take 203rd overall in the 8-kilometer race in a time of 24:43.8.

A couple weeks later, Remeikis ran an impressive race at the Bill Dellinger XC Invite in Springfield, Oregon, taking 20th in a time of 23:57.3.

With momentum beginning to flow, Remeikis traveled to Fresno, California for the 2025 Mountain West Conference Cross-Country Championships on Oct. 31. Remeikis was the fourth Air Force Falcon to cross the finish line in Fresno, taking 16th overall in a new personal-best 8-kilometer time of 23:26.9.

The Falcon men took third overall at the conference meet, ranking behind New Mexico and Boise State.

Dom Remeikis competes at the NCAA Mountain Region race in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Mike Hagen/Courtesy photo

Like Hagen, Remeikis competed at the Mountain Region meet at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. In the first regional meet of his career, Remeikis managed to place within the top 60, taking 58th overall in a new personal-best time of 32:10.3 in the 10K.

Air Force did not finish within the top two in order to secure an automatic qualifying spot, but received an at-large spot by taking fifth.

Both Hagen and Remeikis will race at the NCAA Division I Cross-Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 22, in Columbia, Missouri. Hagen will take to the course at 8:20 a.m. Mountain Standard Time, with Remeikis starting at 9:10 a.m.

“I am super excited to be at the NCAA championship this weekend,” Remeikis said. “Crazy to think that this is the culmination of over a decade of training in Summit County and the Academy. From training with the Tigers to the Falcons, each run has prepared me to be in this position.”

The meet will be broadcast live on ESPNU and ESPN.com .

Max Bonenberger, left, and Jeremiah Vaille, right, pose for a photo after helping Colorado School of Mines win a national title at the Division II cross-country championships in Sacramento, California on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Jeremiah Vaille/Courtesy photo

Vaille and Bonenberger slated to compete at Division II national meet

Summit High School class of 2020 graduates Jeremiah Vaille and Max Bonenberger will have the opportunity to compete at the NCAA Division II Cross-Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 22, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Both in the middle of their senior seasons at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, the two distance runners are not strangers to the annual national meet. Vaille and Bonenberger both made their debuts at the meet last fall, helping to lead the team to a coveted team title.

Vaille specifically took 37th overall and Bonenberger finished in 100th. The Summit graduates continued to run well throughout the spring track season, both making the national outdoor track and field meet last May. Vaille took 8th in the 10K with Bonenberger finishing in third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

The Colorado School of Mines men’s cross-country team stands atop the awards podium at the Division II cross-country championships in Sacramento, California on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Jeremiah Vaille/Courtesy photo

Wanting to top their success from last year, Vaille and Bonenberger have both had remarkable senior cross-country seasons. Although they have raced sparingly, the two runners have shown up to each and every competition.

Vaille most notably took third overall (24:22.3) at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Championships on Oct. 25 before finishing sixth overall at the Division II South Central Region Cross-Country Championships (30:23.9) on Nov. 8.

Bonenberger finished right behind Vaille in both races, placing 11th at the conference meet (24:36.4) and 10th at regionals (30:36.8)

Wanting to defend the team’s title from last year, Vaille and Bonenberger will be upon the starting line in Wisconsin on Saturday morning. The men’s 10K race is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. Mountain Standard Time. A live stream will be provided at NCAA.com .