4 Summit High School athletes earn All-State honors, three of them on the cross-country team

The Summit High School Tigers compete in the 2019 Colorado Cross Country State Championships on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — Four Summit High School varsity athletes earned All-State recognition for their athletic accomplishments this autumn, led by three members of the Summit High School cross-country running team.

Leading the way was Tiger senior runner Jeremiah Vaille, who was selected as a member of the seven-athlete Class 4A All-State team, which is selected by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps. Vaille improved his 77th-place showing as a junior at the state meet with a finish of 13th place and a time of 16:30.5 at Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs to cap his Tiger career Oct. 26.

Tigers freshman runner Dom Remeikis earned an honorable mention selection to the 4A All-State team as he was the fastest freshman not only in 4A but in the entire state this season. He finished the year with a time of 16:53.3 at the state meet, the fastest time of any freshman on the day.

Tigers cross-country runner Grace Staberg also was selected as an honorable mention to the 4A girls All-State team after she completed her season with a 19th-place finish of 151 runners at the 4A state meet.

On the links, Summit junior Ryley Cibula was selected as an honorable mention to the 4A boys golf All-State team. Cibula finished his year with a second-round, final-round 76 at the state championship golf meet Oct. 8 at The Bridges in Montrose. Cibula shot a two-round 160 over the two-day state tournament, which placed him 30th. The junior put those rounds together at state after shooting a career-low one-over-par 73 the tournament prior, on his home course at Summit High’s Keystone Ranch Invitational on Sept. 19.

All-Western Slope selections

For head coach Heather Quarantillo’s cross-country running team, Vaille and his fellow senior leader Max Bonenberger were selected as 4A Western Slope All-Conference runners. Remeikis and Staberg were selected as honorable mentions.

For head coach James Wagner’s football team, senior captain tight end and defensive end Dan Gonzalez and junior captain quarterback and defensive back Cam Kalaf were selected as first-team. Tigers senior captain linebacker and offensive lineman Al Espinosa was selected as an honorable mention, as was senior offensive and defensive lineman Zayden “Ziggy” Gerry, sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Aidan Collins and senior offensive and defensive lineman Jack Renner.

For head coach Tommy Gogolen’s boys soccer team, junior midfielder Ivan Gutierrez was a first-team selection while senior goalkeeper and captain Chris Orozco and senior forward Maschelle Kepple were both honorable mention selections.

For head coach Kelly Schneweis’ girls volleyball team, junior Mackenzie Westenskow and senior Tayrn Wade were selected as honorable mention.