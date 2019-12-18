4-year-old builds a snowman with Santa as part of Make-A-Wish trip to Breckenridge

Macy's and Make-A-Wish grant Brantley's wish to build a snowman with Santa on Thursday, Dec. 12, in Breckenridge. Brantley's mother Brandi is pictured at left.

Courtesy Lance Murphey for Macy’s

BRECKENRIDGE — Four-year-old Brantley was surprised by Santa on Dec. 11 at a Texas airport, where he revealed Brantley and his parents would travel to Breckenridge to build a snowman with Santa and his elves.

As a child with congenital heart disease, Brantley’s wish was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Macy’s Believe campaign. In an interview with Macy’s, Brantley’s mother, Brandi, said he had never seen snow, and that snowmen and penguins are all he talked about.

The experience was truly his dream come true, she said.

“Well, I had to build a snowman because snowmans are my favorite,” Brantley said in the interview. “All of it was my favorite part.”

After a rough year with a sick child, Brantley’s parents were overjoyed by this fun event for their family.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time because we see all the hardships that we went through last year,” Brandi said in the interview.

The Santa who helped make Brantley’s wish come true is the same Santa who performs in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He was happy to jump in and participate despite the busy season, according to Macy’s Believe campaign spokeswoman Carolyn Ng Cohen.

Brantley is surprised at the airport by Santa and his elves.

Courtesy Gareth Patterson for Macy’s

“I was so excited to meet him,” Santa said in the interview. “He has such, as you know, an amazing spirit himself. Think of the memories that we have made not only for Brantley but his entire family.”

Cohen added that through Dec. 24, the company is asking people of all ages to write letters to Santa and submit them at macys.com/believe. Macy’s will donate $1 for every letter up to $1 million to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses.