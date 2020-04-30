5 more people test positive for coronavirus
Five more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Wednesday, according to the Summit County coronavirus webpage.
There are now 142 cases in the county with a total of 41 hospitalizations since March 5. A total of 669 people have been tested, with 118 of those tests pending. People ages 20-39 make up nearly half of all known cases in the county.
Testing has ramped up in recent weeks with the addition of Centura Health’s daily testing clinic in Frisco and Vail Health’s thrice weekly clinic in Silverthorne. Both of the clinics are able to test anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus. To book an appointment at Centura’s clinic, call 970-668-5584. For Vail’s clinic, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.
