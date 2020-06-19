5 new cases of coronavirus reported during workweek
Summit County reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus since Monday, bringing the total number of cases since March 5 to 268. There were 86 negative tests during the same five-day period.
A total of 1,825 people have been tested for the virus, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage. Of those tests, 1,528 have returned negative, 42 are pending and 221 are positive. There are more cases than positive tests because some patients are presumed positive after having close contact with a known positive case.
The county also reported one additional death due to the virus. A 75-year-old man died Monday, June 15, of a hemorrhagic stroke “with contributing conditions of the COVID-19 virus,” according to a news release.
The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 48.
Support Local Journalism
Testing is available in Summit County for people who are experiencing symptoms of the virus and those who have been exposed to the virus but do not show symptoms. Centura Health provides testing at its Centers for Occupational Medicine and through the mobile testing program. To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User