5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Summit County
Five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the Summit County coronavirus webpage.
As of Friday, the county has reported a total of 189 positive coronavirus cases and 42 hospitalizations since March 5. Testing continues for people experiencing any range of symptoms. The county has tested 1,126 people, 23 more than Thursday. Fifty tests are pending.
The county has not reported any additional fatalities since the death of an 89-year-old man April 26. At 7 p.m. Friday, Summit County will participate in a statewide remembrance of those who have died with the disease. More than 1,000 people have died in Colorado, and two people have died in Summit County.
People who are experiencing symptoms of the virus can be tested at either Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Silverthorne or through Vail Health’s mobile testing program. Centura’s daily testing clinic can provide testing orders to patients who call 970-668-5584 then schedule an appointment. To schedule an appointment for Vail Health’s mobile testing, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.
