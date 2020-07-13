5 new cases of coronavirus reported over the weekend

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, fills out paperwork after testing a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up community testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on April 28.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

The Summit County Public Health Department on Monday morning reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

Monday’s data included no new hospitalizations and 125 negative tests since Friday’s report, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage. There are currently 101 tests pending.

The county’s total number of cases is now at 309, including 245 positive tests. The total number of cases includes people who have tested positive for the virus and people who the health department deems are highly likely to have the virus based on symptoms and exposure.

Since the pandemic began, 2,775 people have been tested in the county. Of those tests, 86% have returned negative.

Testing is available to those who are not experiencing symptoms of the virus but have been exposed. Centura Health provides testing at its Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program. The daily clinic is by appointment only, while the mobile testing program accepts walk-ins at the following locations:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.