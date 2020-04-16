5 new coronavirus cases, 1 new hospitalization reported in Summit County
There has been one additional hospitalization and five more cases of the novel coronavirus since Wednesday, according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.
The webpage reported a total of 87 positive cases in the county Thursday as well as 37 hospitalizations since March 5. Twelve more people have been tested since Wednesday, bringing the total number to tests in the county to 237.
There have been no additional fatalities since the county reported the death of a Silverthorne man over the weekend.
People ages 30-39 and 50-59 make up the majority of confirmed cases in the county. Each age group accounts for 20% of the cases. Men account for a slightly higher number of confirmed cases at 62%, while 38% of the cases are women.
Health care officials continue to test only those with moderate or severe symptoms. Individuals with mild symptoms are not being tested. Instead, people with a mild illness are encouraged to record their symptoms into the Summit County Symptom tracker so officials can gather more information about the virus.
