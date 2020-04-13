5 new coronavirus cases reported in Summit County as testing criteria expands slightly

Physician's assistant Stephanie Kuenn is pictured in personal protective gear before seeing potential COVID-19 patients at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on March 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — The Summit County novel coronavirus webpage was updated Monday with five new cases since Saturday and one reported death. The webpage was not updated Sunday, so new numbers, including an additional 12 people tested and one additional hospitalization, were accumulated since Saturday. The reported death is presumed to be COVID-19 related, although the official autopsy report has not yet been completed.

While testing has been expanded from critically ill patients to include moderately ill patients, along with first responders and health care workers, individuals experiencing mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are not being tested. Therefore, health officials urge Summit County residents to report symptoms of respiratory illness — cough, fever, sore throat, headache, muscle aches and shortness of breath — in the Summit County Symptom Tracker so that official can better track the spread of the virus. On Monday the tracker had received 1,511 responses.