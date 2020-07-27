5 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend

DILLON — Summit County reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend. The total number of cases reported in the county since the first case was reported on March 5 is now 328, according to county’s data webpage.

In total 3,457 people have been tested for COVID-19 and of those tests 256 have returned positive, 3,093 have returned negative and 98 are pending. The number of negative tests has increased by 201 since Friday.

There has been one additional hospitalization since Friday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations since March 5 to 51. Two people in Summit County have died of the virus. The number of deaths has not changed since June 15.

The county changed its eligibility requirements for testing Thursday, July 23. Now, only people who are showing symptoms of the virus, have been exposed to the virus or have been in a large gathering where the virus is likely to have spread should be tested.

Centura provides testing at its Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco and through the county’s staged mobile testing program. The clinic in Frisco is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays.

The mobile clinic offers same-day, walk-in testing at the following locations:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.