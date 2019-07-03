5 tips for NOT starting a wildfire on the Fourth of July

A firefighter takes out a hotspot at the Buffalo Mountain Fire on June 13, 2018, near Silverthorne. Officials suspect the fire was human caused.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — A wet spring and early summer means fire danger is low across Summit County, but that doesn’t mean you should throw caution — or your cigarette butts — to the wind.

This time last year, wildfires were igniting nearly daily across the West, and fire danger was high here in Summit County. Firefighters already had extinguished the Buffalo Mountain fire, which burned within 30 feet of structures and forced the evacuation of nearly 1,400 homes in the Wildernest and Mesa Cortina neighborhoods.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is believed to be human caused, according to U.S. Forest Service district ranger Bill Jackson.

Research by the National Academy of Sciences shows that humans cause more than 85 percent of all wildfires. The following are some tips for preventing one.

Be cautious with campfires

If you plan to build a campfire, you’re responsible for maintaining and extinguishing the fire before you leave the area.

Never leave a campfire unattended

Allow the wood to burn to ash

Pour water on the fire until the hissing sound stops or use a shovel to bury the fire

If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave

Source: SmokeyBear.com

Know the rules about fireworks

All fireworks that leave the ground are prohibited in Colorado, including firecrackers, rockets, Roman candles, cherry bombs and mortars. Purchasing fireworks in another state and transporting them to Colorado is illegal, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

Tips for using legal fireworks:

Light fireworks one at a time

Keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby

Never light them near dry grass or other flammable materials

Source: DenverPost.com

Park in designated areas

Something as simple as a hot exhaust pipe on dry grass can start a wildfire. It’s a busy week in Summit County, so be sure to park only in designated areas.

Don’t drive your vehicle, including ATVs, onto dry grass or brush

Secure chains to avoid throwing sparks

Ensure ATVs have spark arresters, which are required by law

Source: ReadyForWildfire.org

Be cautious with cigarette butts

Cigarette butts thrown from car windows can start wildfires. Plus, it’s illegal.

Ensure the cigarette is fully extinguished

Dispose of cigarette butts only in designated areas

Ask questions

Not sure what’s allowed in your area? Call the local fire protection district to ask.

Summit Fire & EMS: 970-262-5100

970-262-5100 Red, White & Blue Fire District in Breckenridge: 970-276-3511

970-276-3511 U.S. Forest Service Dillon Ranger District: 970-468-5400

Portions of this article previously published July 3, 2018, in the Steamboat Pilot & Today.