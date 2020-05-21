5 tips to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Monday, May 25, will mark two months since Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order, ushering most of society indoors.
While much has changed since then with the state transitioning into the safer-at-home phase of the pandemic, the novel coronavirus is still very much present. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with local doctors, say it’s important to keep five key behaviors in mind to prevent the spread of the virus.
- People should continue to wash their hands frequently. It’s important to wash with both soap and water for at least 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available, according to a St. Anthony Summit Medical Center news release.
- People should keep 6 feet away from those who do not live in their homes. This also includes avoiding groups and staying out of crowded places.
- Face coverings should be worn whenever people are out of their homes. The Summit County Public Health department requires face coverings in any building open to the public and outside when a 6-foot distance isn’t possible.
- People should continue to cover their coughs or sneezes.
- Surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected. People should focus on some of the most used surfaces such as door knobs, tables, light switches, countertops and phones.
