5 tips to reduce the spread of coronavirus

Shoppers at Target in Silverthorne wear masks on May 6. The Summit County public health department is mandating the use of face coverings in social settings.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Monday, May 25, will mark two months since Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order, ushering most of society indoors.

While much has changed since then with the state transitioning into the safer-at-home phase of the pandemic, the novel coronavirus is still very much present. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with local doctors, say it’s important to keep five key behaviors in mind to prevent the spread of the virus.