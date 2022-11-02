5 very appropriate beers to pair with ski season in Colorado￼
Whether you’re enjoying a powder run or a face-down wipe out, there’s a local beer for that
The Denver Post
Ski season started a little later than usual in 2022 — and predictions are mixed as to whether it will be a great year or not for pow-pow. Either way, you’re going to want a beer.
So, if you’re tailgating at the A-Basin beach or stocking the cooler for après ski, consider pairing the good vibes with these appropriately themed beers.
Funslinger Lager (Breckenridge Brewery)
Colorado companies Breckenridge Brewery and Never Summer collaborated for a 10th year with a local artist, whose design appears on both a new limited-release beer and a new snowboard. The amber lager, so named for one of Never Summer’s original snowboards, boasts notes of toasted bread and a slight nuttiness, and finishes crisp with a delightful hop bite. It’s practically dying to be paired with a bluebird ski day.
Now available year-round in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.
Read the rest of the list on DenverPost.com.
