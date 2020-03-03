577 arrested across Colorado during Presidents Day DUI enforcement

To coincide with Presidents Day weekend last month, the Colorado Department of Transportation conducted a new DUI enforcement period, which included participation from 90 law enforcement agencies statewide.

A total of 577 impaired drivers were arrested during the 11-day period, with the Denver Police Department (110 arrests) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (64 arrests) recording the highest totals. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office recorded eight arrests.

The Heat is On DUI prevention campaign will return for the St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement period from March 13-18.