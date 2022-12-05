59th annual Ullr Fest to celebrate all things winter in Breckenridge beginning Thursday

Ullr Fest returns to Breckenridge this week with a parade, bonfire, comedy and more.

Breckenridge Tourism Office/Courtesy photo

The 59th annual Ullr Fest, a time where locals and visitors pray for snow and throw a winter celebration in homage to the Norse god, returns to Breckenridge Thursday, Dec. 8, through Saturday, Dec. 10.

Festivities begin on Breckenridge’s Main Street with the crowning of this year’s Ullr king and queen at 3:30 p.m. at Blue River Plaza. Following the ceremony, more than 1,300 people will line up to help the town win back the unofficial title for the world’s largest shot ski at 4 p.m. The parade will then travel down the road at 4:30 p.m.

The first-place prize for the parade is $1,000, while second place wins $750, and $500 goes to third place. Floats must be registered by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6

During the parade, the intersection of Ski Hill Road and Lincoln Avenue will be closed and the following streets will be closed at 10 a.m. Thursday:

North Main Street and North French Street

Watson Avenue to East Sawmill Alley

Wellington Avenue to South Ridge Street Alley

Washington Avenue to South Ridge Street Alley

East Adams Avenue to South Ridge Street Alley

West Adams Avenue

Jefferson Avenue to South Ridge Street Alley

South Park Avenue and Main Street

After the parade, the East Sawmill parking lot will be home to the Ullr bonfire that begins at 5:30 p.m.

Ullr Fest continues with comedy from Jimmy Dun and Alan Bromwell at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Tickets are $25 and benefit Carriage House Early Learning Center.

Lastly, Stephen C. West Ice Arena, 189 Boreas Pass Road, is the home to skating events. Saturday, Dec. 10, Ullr’s Ice Skating Party begins at 2:30 p.m. with free entry and $4 rentals, and the Winter Ice Skating Show costs $10 and is at 5:30 p.m.

Visit UllrFest.com for more information, float registration and to purchase tickets.