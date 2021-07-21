5th annual Keystone River Run Village Art Festival comes to Summit County this weekend
Nearly 100 artists are coming to Summit County this weekend for a showcase of art at the fifth annual Keystone River Run Village Art Festival. National and local, all artists will be on-site for the free festival that runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24, through Sunday, July 25.
Presented by Howard Alan Events, the juried art show represents original, handcrafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. Guests can expect to find jewelry, paintings, glasswork, sculptures and more.
The festival is part of the Colorado Summer of Art tour, which includes the Downtown Aspen Art Festival, the Boulder Fine Art Street Festival on 29th Street and the Avon Festival of the Arts at Nottingham Park. Visit ArtFestival.com for more information.
