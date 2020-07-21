5th annual Rob Millisor Heart Walk raises more than $116,000

Over the past five years of the annual Rob Millisor Heart Walk, nearly $820,000 has been raised and more than $500,000 has been allocated to support numerous heart health programs. This year’s event was virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, yet it raised more than $116,000.

The walk is inspired by the late owner of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, and money raised goes toward the Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund at The Summit Foundation. Some of this year’s grant recipients include Building Hope Summit County, The Cycle Effect, Timberline Adult Day Services and Mountain Top Children’s Museum. The various groups are providing programs for family and youth human service and educational needs in Summit County, Fairplay and Alma.

New in 2020, BGV Gives, the philanthropic arm of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, is expanding its current defibrillator efforts by funding a new partnership program with Starting Hearts to make the devices more available throughout the area.

Donations for the walk and for heart health programs in Summit County can still be made online at BGVGives.org/heart-health-walk.